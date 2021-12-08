Terje Hareide tente mest på Hareid i 2020

Hareid illustrasjon 

Nyhende

NrNavn Født Inntekt Skatt Formue Bosted Kommune Fylke
1Terje Hareide19587 143 7932 825 47357 187 0606060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
2Arne Lillebø19544 197 8631 970 47570 453 6866062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
3Karl Johan Bakken19584 079 7521 763 52406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
4Ole Peter Brandal19603 407 0101 454 6704 320 4266062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
5Ola Inge Grønnevet19672 944 8821 394 92048 335 8226060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
6Roy Victor Bikset19702 580 356977 2571 461 8906060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
7Bjørn Moldskred19672 416 9361 089 8662 353 1596060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
8Henning Mork19662 364 361891 60488 5966060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
9Håvard Alvestad19512 290 452540 7737 314 9906060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
10Nataliya Vorotnyak Overå19722 214 3971 004 29806063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
11Stig Arne Liavåg19552 181 802924 0885 234 0116063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
12Arve Holstad19602 173 277567 3752 0606060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
13Kjetil Nesset19652 155 872934 84406063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
14Håvard Ole Myrene19522 155 848933 4147 319 2756060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
15Olav Haug Vikebakk19772 036 680882 0911 676 8306060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
16Vidar Vollsæter19502 030 310867 8706 729 2536060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
17Olav Korshaug19671 907 800811 923192 7006060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
18Johannes Arne Røren19731 810 934772 31206062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
19Anders Lillebø19801 760 684769 83220 012 3796062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
20Kim Lillebø19841 755 802758 33818 715 8696062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
21Dagfinn Snipsøyr19551 750 455771 4121 143 3696060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
22Harald Brandal19651 743 214751 070298 9016060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
23Ida Hareide19851 674 650640 12013 797 1076060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
24Eivind Krokeide19671 625 659698 88306060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
25Hans Petter Ringstad19741 611 027684 9421 668 7196060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
26Elise Hareide19931 603 542620 85114 482 0726060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
27Daniel Joakim Andersen Remøy19871 578 455689 8808 868 3496065 UlsteinvikHareidMøre og Romsdal
28Thomas Dalsøren19761 531 944560 56206060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
29Perry Normann Stave19651 501 285633 11406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
30Lidvard Liaset19561 498 448617 6132 996 8726060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
31Joar Øvrelid19761 446 297479 74382 8396060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
32Lars Elling Bjåstad19621 443 516665 293344 2246060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
33Joar Gjerde19751 441 609604 22406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
34Peter Rise19621 440 236489 1922 515 1166060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
35Rune Peterson Holstad19561 437 664576 76006063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
36Lena Elisabet Hüttner19631 424 221611 7815 354 2376063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
37Odd Gunnar Kleppe19661 419 212592 861967 2866062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
38Ken Andre Hide19761 398 832587 57006063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
39Peter Josvald Brandal19551 363 383538 6044 715 8016062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
40Jan Ove Hareide19561 359 003542 49206060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
41Karl Johan Jonsson19511 347 599565 2947 271 9926063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
42Dag Hareide19591 346 276585 0067 369 6506060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
43Trond Arve Dyb19621 344 014402 5562 468 6466060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
44Gunnar Helge Hide19651 337 228557 33406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
45Ann Magritt Bjåstad Vikebakk19771 333 213590 6823 112 2886060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
46Stian Erik Bjåstad19751 327 115545 9797 701 5356060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
47Jan Henrik Johansen Klæboe19561 318 925470 57811 216 6196060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
48Robert Nevstad19921 297 034525 00206060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
49Jostein Strand19601 296 679548 66406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
50Kjell Roger Nevstad19551 294 909514 4097 226 5426060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
51Frank Pedersen19751 292 600536 68506060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
52Odd Arne Holstad19511 286 874508 11016 240 2306060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
53Svein Ole Aurvåglid19691 272 832556 65376 1256062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
54Tomasz Pawel Jakubiak19741 266 475445 5091 180 5026264 TennfjordHareidMøre og Romsdal
55Atle Gaasø19591 259 466515 96106060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
56Asbjørn Pilskog19561 257 723459 3357 504 3756063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
57Wenche Elise Johansen19701 257 069509 86606063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
58Ellen Randi Arnesen Nydal19641 254 153438 4193 872 1506060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
59Lina Brandal19681 253 633540 99406062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
60Lars Bertil Gjerde19571 249 415520 60410 223 0686060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
61Ingar Teigene19741 247 397655 58506060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
62Kurt Andre Haddal19661 239 462544 11606060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
63Johan Peder Brandal19571 224 945462 5301 565 4636062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
64Sigbjørn Pilskog19571 218 764486 49306060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
65Aksel Svein Lehmann19541 214 735516 52906062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
66Gunnar Indreflø19631 202 642485 29106060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
67Georg Johansen19591 202 087496 651719 5806030 LangevågHareidMøre og Romsdal
68Daniel Slettebakk19811 182 313504 47406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
69Stig Åge Olsen19561 182 114509 77806060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
70Bjørn Bjåstad19511 178 393516 6139 493 9766060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
71Bjørnar Nesset Dimmen19881 172 019458 540267 2406060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
72Per Johan Rise19551 160 567418 9336 928 2906060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
73Anett Ertesvåg Sporstøl19831 157 899464 16206060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
74Lars-Petter Bjørlykke19771 156 884485 78006060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
75Åge Bigset19561 150 963426 8382 737 8576060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
76Håkon Rolfsrud19711 150 814457 458852 9406062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
77Stein Morten Helset19831 149 118488 56806060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
78Inge Eskeland19471 148 618446 55106060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
79Ravindrarasan Mylvakanam19751 139 845466 21806060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
80Chrys-Giannis Kostaris19781 139 265483 61606062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
81Brede Roset19661 133 580467 7301 015 4776060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
82Lars Petter Moldskred19511 125 961416 12411 463 1316060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
83Runar Helge Haddal19661 125 660455 13006060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
84Roger Nygaren Angelsen19881 113 991448 65206060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
85Bjørn Kjellevold19541 113 692416 7841 863 8536062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
86Harry Indreflø19591 113 057435 7762 794 2636063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
87Bjørn Teigene19541 109 169553 17018 142 7806060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
88Turid Krogstad Hanssen Grimstad19571 098 662411 12506060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
89Ørjan Yri19841 097 822489 55006060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
90Arnt Inge Nesset19631 096 613116 7482 110 2536060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
91Marius Haugen19811 087 393418 15106063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
92Rolf Petter Almli19631 085 682427 7021 613 9206062 BrandalHareidMøre og Romsdal
93John Jarle Holstad19551 084 167400 7811 027 4466060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
94Odd Arne Ertesvåg19541 082 701446 04406063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
95Tommy Moldskred19841 079 271444 85006060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
96Ali Gjerde19941 078 228439 64106005 ÅlesundHareidMøre og Romsdal
97Øyvind Olav Hansen19591 074 677415 2722 263 4376063 HjørungavågHareidMøre og Romsdal
98Shaho Hamanajm Hassan19881 070 784433 65306060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
99Jan Rise19541 065 310416 214303 2136060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal
100Leif-Andre Vik19821 064 551439 46606060 HareidHareidMøre og Romsdal