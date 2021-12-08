Terje Hareide tente mest på Hareid i 2020

|Nr
|Navn
|Født
|Inntekt
|Skatt
|Formue
|Bosted
|Kommune
|Fylke
|1
|Terje Hareide
|1958
|7 143 793
|2 825 473
|57 187 060
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|2
|Arne Lillebø
|1954
|4 197 863
|1 970 475
|70 453 686
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|3
|Karl Johan Bakken
|1958
|4 079 752
|1 763 524
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|4
|Ole Peter Brandal
|1960
|3 407 010
|1 454 670
|4 320 426
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|5
|Ola Inge Grønnevet
|1967
|2 944 882
|1 394 920
|48 335 822
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|6
|Roy Victor Bikset
|1970
|2 580 356
|977 257
|1 461 890
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|7
|Bjørn Moldskred
|1967
|2 416 936
|1 089 866
|2 353 159
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|8
|Henning Mork
|1966
|2 364 361
|891 604
|88 596
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|9
|Håvard Alvestad
|1951
|2 290 452
|540 773
|7 314 990
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|10
|Nataliya Vorotnyak Overå
|1972
|2 214 397
|1 004 298
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|11
|Stig Arne Liavåg
|1955
|2 181 802
|924 088
|5 234 011
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|12
|Arve Holstad
|1960
|2 173 277
|567 375
|2 060
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|13
|Kjetil Nesset
|1965
|2 155 872
|934 844
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|14
|Håvard Ole Myrene
|1952
|2 155 848
|933 414
|7 319 275
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|15
|Olav Haug Vikebakk
|1977
|2 036 680
|882 091
|1 676 830
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|16
|Vidar Vollsæter
|1950
|2 030 310
|867 870
|6 729 253
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|17
|Olav Korshaug
|1967
|1 907 800
|811 923
|192 700
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|18
|Johannes Arne Røren
|1973
|1 810 934
|772 312
|0
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|19
|Anders Lillebø
|1980
|1 760 684
|769 832
|20 012 379
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|20
|Kim Lillebø
|1984
|1 755 802
|758 338
|18 715 869
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|21
|Dagfinn Snipsøyr
|1955
|1 750 455
|771 412
|1 143 369
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|22
|Harald Brandal
|1965
|1 743 214
|751 070
|298 901
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|23
|Ida Hareide
|1985
|1 674 650
|640 120
|13 797 107
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|24
|Eivind Krokeide
|1967
|1 625 659
|698 883
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|25
|Hans Petter Ringstad
|1974
|1 611 027
|684 942
|1 668 719
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|26
|Elise Hareide
|1993
|1 603 542
|620 851
|14 482 072
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|27
|Daniel Joakim Andersen Remøy
|1987
|1 578 455
|689 880
|8 868 349
|6065 Ulsteinvik
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|28
|Thomas Dalsøren
|1976
|1 531 944
|560 562
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|29
|Perry Normann Stave
|1965
|1 501 285
|633 114
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|30
|Lidvard Liaset
|1956
|1 498 448
|617 613
|2 996 872
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|31
|Joar Øvrelid
|1976
|1 446 297
|479 743
|82 839
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|32
|Lars Elling Bjåstad
|1962
|1 443 516
|665 293
|344 224
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|33
|Joar Gjerde
|1975
|1 441 609
|604 224
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|34
|Peter Rise
|1962
|1 440 236
|489 192
|2 515 116
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|35
|Rune Peterson Holstad
|1956
|1 437 664
|576 760
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|36
|Lena Elisabet Hüttner
|1963
|1 424 221
|611 781
|5 354 237
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|37
|Odd Gunnar Kleppe
|1966
|1 419 212
|592 861
|967 286
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|38
|Ken Andre Hide
|1976
|1 398 832
|587 570
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|39
|Peter Josvald Brandal
|1955
|1 363 383
|538 604
|4 715 801
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|40
|Jan Ove Hareide
|1956
|1 359 003
|542 492
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|41
|Karl Johan Jonsson
|1951
|1 347 599
|565 294
|7 271 992
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|42
|Dag Hareide
|1959
|1 346 276
|585 006
|7 369 650
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|43
|Trond Arve Dyb
|1962
|1 344 014
|402 556
|2 468 646
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|44
|Gunnar Helge Hide
|1965
|1 337 228
|557 334
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|45
|Ann Magritt Bjåstad Vikebakk
|1977
|1 333 213
|590 682
|3 112 288
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|46
|Stian Erik Bjåstad
|1975
|1 327 115
|545 979
|7 701 535
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|47
|Jan Henrik Johansen Klæboe
|1956
|1 318 925
|470 578
|11 216 619
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|48
|Robert Nevstad
|1992
|1 297 034
|525 002
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|49
|Jostein Strand
|1960
|1 296 679
|548 664
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|50
|Kjell Roger Nevstad
|1955
|1 294 909
|514 409
|7 226 542
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|51
|Frank Pedersen
|1975
|1 292 600
|536 685
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|52
|Odd Arne Holstad
|1951
|1 286 874
|508 110
|16 240 230
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|53
|Svein Ole Aurvåglid
|1969
|1 272 832
|556 653
|76 125
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|54
|Tomasz Pawel Jakubiak
|1974
|1 266 475
|445 509
|1 180 502
|6264 Tennfjord
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|55
|Atle Gaasø
|1959
|1 259 466
|515 961
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|56
|Asbjørn Pilskog
|1956
|1 257 723
|459 335
|7 504 375
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|57
|Wenche Elise Johansen
|1970
|1 257 069
|509 866
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|58
|Ellen Randi Arnesen Nydal
|1964
|1 254 153
|438 419
|3 872 150
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|59
|Lina Brandal
|1968
|1 253 633
|540 994
|0
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|60
|Lars Bertil Gjerde
|1957
|1 249 415
|520 604
|10 223 068
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|61
|Ingar Teigene
|1974
|1 247 397
|655 585
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|62
|Kurt Andre Haddal
|1966
|1 239 462
|544 116
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|63
|Johan Peder Brandal
|1957
|1 224 945
|462 530
|1 565 463
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|64
|Sigbjørn Pilskog
|1957
|1 218 764
|486 493
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|65
|Aksel Svein Lehmann
|1954
|1 214 735
|516 529
|0
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|66
|Gunnar Indreflø
|1963
|1 202 642
|485 291
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|67
|Georg Johansen
|1959
|1 202 087
|496 651
|719 580
|6030 Langevåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|68
|Daniel Slettebakk
|1981
|1 182 313
|504 474
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|69
|Stig Åge Olsen
|1956
|1 182 114
|509 778
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|70
|Bjørn Bjåstad
|1951
|1 178 393
|516 613
|9 493 976
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|71
|Bjørnar Nesset Dimmen
|1988
|1 172 019
|458 540
|267 240
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|72
|Per Johan Rise
|1955
|1 160 567
|418 933
|6 928 290
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|73
|Anett Ertesvåg Sporstøl
|1983
|1 157 899
|464 162
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|74
|Lars-Petter Bjørlykke
|1977
|1 156 884
|485 780
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|75
|Åge Bigset
|1956
|1 150 963
|426 838
|2 737 857
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|76
|Håkon Rolfsrud
|1971
|1 150 814
|457 458
|852 940
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|77
|Stein Morten Helset
|1983
|1 149 118
|488 568
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|78
|Inge Eskeland
|1947
|1 148 618
|446 551
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|79
|Ravindrarasan Mylvakanam
|1975
|1 139 845
|466 218
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|80
|Chrys-Giannis Kostaris
|1978
|1 139 265
|483 616
|0
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|81
|Brede Roset
|1966
|1 133 580
|467 730
|1 015 477
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|82
|Lars Petter Moldskred
|1951
|1 125 961
|416 124
|11 463 131
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|83
|Runar Helge Haddal
|1966
|1 125 660
|455 130
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|84
|Roger Nygaren Angelsen
|1988
|1 113 991
|448 652
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|85
|Bjørn Kjellevold
|1954
|1 113 692
|416 784
|1 863 853
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|86
|Harry Indreflø
|1959
|1 113 057
|435 776
|2 794 263
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|87
|Bjørn Teigene
|1954
|1 109 169
|553 170
|18 142 780
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|88
|Turid Krogstad Hanssen Grimstad
|1957
|1 098 662
|411 125
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|89
|Ørjan Yri
|1984
|1 097 822
|489 550
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|90
|Arnt Inge Nesset
|1963
|1 096 613
|116 748
|2 110 253
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|91
|Marius Haugen
|1981
|1 087 393
|418 151
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|92
|Rolf Petter Almli
|1963
|1 085 682
|427 702
|1 613 920
|6062 Brandal
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|93
|John Jarle Holstad
|1955
|1 084 167
|400 781
|1 027 446
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|94
|Odd Arne Ertesvåg
|1954
|1 082 701
|446 044
|0
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|95
|Tommy Moldskred
|1984
|1 079 271
|444 850
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|96
|Ali Gjerde
|1994
|1 078 228
|439 641
|0
|6005 Ålesund
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|97
|Øyvind Olav Hansen
|1959
|1 074 677
|415 272
|2 263 437
|6063 Hjørungavåg
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|98
|Shaho Hamanajm Hassan
|1988
|1 070 784
|433 653
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|99
|Jan Rise
|1954
|1 065 310
|416 214
|303 213
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
|100
|Leif-Andre Vik
|1982
|1 064 551
|439 466
|0
|6060 Hareid
|Hareid
|Møre og Romsdal
Terje Hareide tente mest på Hareid i 2020
Nyhende